InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 772.7% in August

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 772.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,306. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.
