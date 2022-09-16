InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10. 199,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 508,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price target on InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a report on Friday, August 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$270.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.29 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

