Insider Buying: Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 7.3 %

Comstock Resources stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 129,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after buying an additional 852,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,252.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.