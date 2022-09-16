Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Buys £497.81 in Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £497.81 ($601.51).

Michael (Mike) McLaren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FDM Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 56 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 881 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £493.36 ($596.13).

FDM Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 714 ($8.63) on Friday. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 707 ($8.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,380 ($16.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 831.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 910.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a market capitalization of £779.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.00.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About FDM Group

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.