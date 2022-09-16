Insider Buying: GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases £122.58 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £122.58 ($148.12).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GSK stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($19.83) per share, for a total transaction of £131.28 ($158.63).

On Wednesday, July 27th, Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97).

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £125.93 ($152.16).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,337.60 ($16.16) on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,321.20 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The firm has a market cap of £54.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,173.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,544.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,648.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

