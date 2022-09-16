Insider Buying: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) President Buys $11,800.00 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) President Brian Allan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 143,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,545.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HyreCar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $1.29 on Friday. HyreCar Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 598.93% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $466,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in HyreCar by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the second quarter worth $63,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

