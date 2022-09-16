Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Chairman Purchases 133,417 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh bought 133,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $212,133.03. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,760,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,724.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $281,210.58.

On Friday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 428 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $684.80.

On Monday, August 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 131,923 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $211,076.80.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,105. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.85). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $308.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

