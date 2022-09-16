Insider Buying: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Buys $840,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Redfin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

