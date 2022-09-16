Insider Buying: Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Buys £39,794.06 in Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider David Brown acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69).
Shares of LON:RNWH opened at GBX 653 ($7.89) on Friday. Renew Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 576.70 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The stock has a market cap of £514.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,484.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 689.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 681.45.
