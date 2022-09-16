Insider Buying: SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director Acquires 28,304 Shares of Stock

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,059.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, J. Steven Beabout bought 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout bought 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

SOBR remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe

About SOBR Safe

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SOBR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 1.64% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.