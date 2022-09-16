Insider Buying: SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Director Acquires 28,304 Shares of Stock

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) Director J. Steven Beabout bought 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,059.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
J. Steven Beabout also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, J. Steven Beabout bought 10,000 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, J. Steven Beabout bought 100 shares of SOBR Safe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117.00.
SOBR Safe Stock Performance
SOBR remained flat at $1.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $15.00.
Institutional Trading of SOBR Safe
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.
