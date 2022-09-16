Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) General Counsel Sells $102,768.75 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $17.67 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $476.45 million, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

See Also

