Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $778,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $1,812,070.26.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,884,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,233. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

