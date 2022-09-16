Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 12th, Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Colleen Jansen sold 2,228 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $30,367.64.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.97. 18,845,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.82.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

