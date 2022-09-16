Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 57,550 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %

ELF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 848,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

