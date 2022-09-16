Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 57,550 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %
ELF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 848,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.59.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
