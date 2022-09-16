Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
