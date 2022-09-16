Insider Selling: Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,244,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Cowen raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

