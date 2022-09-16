Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 2,563,787.80 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 5.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.02. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.67.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

