Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO Sells 3,610 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $31,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

