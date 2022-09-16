Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells 11,233 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) CFO Robert R. Krakowiak sold 11,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $19,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vroom Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,245,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vroom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $14,157,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Vroom by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,801,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,379 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

