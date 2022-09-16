Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Shares Down 0.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $15.95. 6,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 22,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

