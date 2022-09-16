INT Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (INT)

INT (INT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $109,749.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005091 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,660.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004867 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00058443 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012768 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005486 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064651 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00078952 BTC.
INT Coin Profile
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT is intchain.io. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
INT Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.