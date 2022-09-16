Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $184.64

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$184.64 and traded as high as C$203.88. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$203.69, with a volume of 390,609 shares trading hands.

IFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$214.21.

The company has a market cap of C$35.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$190.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$184.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0401721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total transaction of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,097,871.05. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

