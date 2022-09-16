Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.15

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 420111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock valued at $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,823 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 28,447 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

