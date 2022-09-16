Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$2.60 at Pi Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITR opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.