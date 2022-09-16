Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.52

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 16296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

