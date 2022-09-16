Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Up 225.5% in August

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 225.5% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded down 0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.05. 18,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,679. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

