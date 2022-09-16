International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 733.4% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 114,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,601 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,869.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. 96,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,319. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

