Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $416.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,253. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

