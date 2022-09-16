Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $423.00. 2,091,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,063. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.