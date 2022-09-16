Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Virginia National Bank

Virginia National Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,931 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Virginia National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,606,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 121,437 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 75,634 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,639,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after buying an additional 101,722 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $20.94 during midday trading on Friday. 682,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

