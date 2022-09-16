Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust accounts for 4.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth $2,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.35. 12,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.25. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $109.75.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.