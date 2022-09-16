Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Stock Holdings Decreased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 506,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 438,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,739,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $34.98 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

