Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.55. 11,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 36,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.
