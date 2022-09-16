Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 41,139.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,464,000 after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354,623 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. 120,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,741. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16.

