Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.42. 3,825,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,006,536. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.33.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

