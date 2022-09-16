Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.