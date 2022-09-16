IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78. 48 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

