IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.0 %

IQV stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,684. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.