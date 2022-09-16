Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $20.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of IREN opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
