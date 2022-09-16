iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.10. 3,971,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,649,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.