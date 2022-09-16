iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.10. 3,971,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,649,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99.

