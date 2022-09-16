iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,025.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 127,487 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 119,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 686,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,157,691. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02.

