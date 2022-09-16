iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.64. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,499. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

