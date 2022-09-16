iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. The company had a trading volume of 162,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

