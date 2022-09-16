iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2,402.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

