iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $50.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 761,781 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

