iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 248,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

