iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.80. 14,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 58,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.