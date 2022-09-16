iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, a growth of 236.7% from the August 15th total of 202,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after buying an additional 123,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,243,000 after buying an additional 291,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IGOV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.43. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,810. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

