iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Purchased by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,190 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $118,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 81,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EMB traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. 162,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $113.02.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.