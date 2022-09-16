iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

REM opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

